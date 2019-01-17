Relay for Life Comes to Various Mid-Mo Counties

FULTON - Relay for Life events were underway across Mid-Missouri Friday and Saturday to raise money for cancer research and give those affected by the disease a night of hope.

From 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., more than 130 people will walk the Missouri School of the Deaf track in Fulton for the Callaway County Relay. Morgan County and Audrain County are holding their Relay for Life events Friday night as well.

17 teams raised money for the event and 14 teams participated. Survivors ranged from 4-year-old Chase Mealy to many people over 70.

Participants raised over $17,600 before the event and will raise even more through food stands, games and donations throughout the night.

Boone County's Relay for Life will take place Saturday night at the Mizzou Student Recreation Center. To donate to events visit:

Audrain County: http://relay.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLFY12PL?fr_id=39789&pg=entry

Boone County: http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR?pg=entry&fr_id=39798

Callaway County: http://relay.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLFY12PL?fr_id=39804&pg=entry

Morgan County: http://relay.acsevents.org/site/TR/RelayForLife/RFLFY12PL?fr_id=39979&pg=entry