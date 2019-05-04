KINGDOM CITY - The Central Missouri Renaissance Festival opened its gates Friday with Kids' Day. The festivities, which are held at Boster Castle Fairgrounds, invited elementary schools around the area to bring students to visit and learn a bit about a different time.

Re-enactors create this image through outfits, sword fights, and cooking medieval meals. Organizers of the event added a stage this year as well as some more designs to the Boster Castle. This year, the festival brings in a number of bands and musical groups to help create the atmosphere.

People who attend this event said it is a wonderful thing to have in Mid-Missouri, as opposed to just bigger cities.