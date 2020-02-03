Renovations in the future for Shikles Center

JEFFERSON CITY - The Shikles Center has a new owner. The center, which will provide social services to some residents, was bought from the Jefferson City Housing Authority by the Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri with help from a $200,000 donation from the SSM St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation.

The center is surrounded by low-income housing. The executive director of Catholic Charities, Dan Lester, said the center will benefit area residents.

"There will be a client choice food pantry...and we're working on getting medical providers in the building to hold educational classes and screenings, disaster case management and a certified housing counselor," said Lester.

The executive director of the Jefferson City Housing Authority, Cynthia Questch, believes people will utilize the new resources.

"People will be able to take advantage of it especially people who don't have cars because it's in walking distance, she said."

Lester said Catholic Charities plans to meet with residents in the area to learn what they want to see in the center in order to meet their needs.