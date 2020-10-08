Restaurants and bars with outdoor seating prepare for colder weather

FULTON - As the weather starts to get colder, bars and restaurants that depend on outdoor seating face a larger challenge.

Outdoor seating was provided for customers that wanted a safer dining experience amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keli Tate is the owner of The Station cocktail bar. She provided outdoor-only seating through the spring and summer.

"It worked out quite well," Tate said. "But obviously with the weather getting colder, it's harder to stay outdoors."

Outdoor options will remain open for customers. Socially distant patio seating and heating will allow customers to enjoy drinks outside before it gets too cold.

Indoor service resumed on Labor Day and will continue through the fall and winter. Business hours were modified to better accommodate her customers.

Tate said she plans to bring back the outdoor seating for next spring and summer, even if the pandemic has ended.

She also explored new ways to help customers feel safe on the inside of the bar.

A new party room is almost finished that will isolate a group of up to 10 people from the rest of the bar.

"It is allowing customers who want to get out with a small group of friends to socialize without getting exposed," Tate said.

The private room will have bar access and its own bathroom.

Additionally, Tate reduced the number of tables and barstools available. A pool table was removed to provide easier access to the public bathroom.

Tate said to-go orders became a major source of her business.

"Customers can get those drinks without having to stay," Tate said.

The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control will allow to-go alcoholic drink orders to continue until Dec. 30.