Restaurants Raise Prices To Cover Costs

COLUMBIA - Restaurant owners said Monday that rising food costs are forcing them to either raise or consider raising prices to offset losses. The rise in costs is due to increased global demand of ingredients, from meat to vegetables.

The manager of 9th Street Deli said although it hasn't raised prices, it put a disclaimer on new menus.  The disclaimer says "Prices Subject to Change", which he said they may do once students return.

Larger restaurant chains, such as Chipotle and Noodles & Co., have also raised prices by 30 to 40 cents on certain items.

9 years ago Monday, August 08 2011 Aug 8, 2011 Monday, August 08, 2011 5:58:00 PM CDT August 08, 2011