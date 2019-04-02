Rice Road shooting

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said one person is in custody after a shooting on Rice Road Sunday night.

"We're not sure at this point what role he had in the shooting, but the Criminal Investigations Division is en route to try and determine that part of it, but we do have him arrested on unrelated charges," CPD Lieutenant Matt Stephens said.

Officers said they were responding to a report of shots fired in the 4000 block of Rice Road when they got an anonymous call describing a suspect at the end of the street. Police found a person who matched the description and took them into custody.

Police said no one was injured, but there was some minor property damage.

"We have minor property damage to at least 3 vehicles in the area," Sgt. Amy Bishop said.

Police also found shell casings from a handgun and a rifle. Police said the investigation is ongoing.