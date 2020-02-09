Road Construction to Close Lanes

COLUMBIA - Trittenbach Construction and the City of Columbia began construction Monday near downtown Columbia. The goal is to improve storm sewers and add a left turn lane for east-bound Walnut Street traffic at College Avenue.

South-bound College Avenue near Walnut street will be down to a single lane. Also, Walnut Street between Hubble and College Avenue will be closed. Both north-bound lanes on College Avenue will remain open on Monday and Tuesday.

Starting Wednesday, both south-bound lanes will be closed. North-bound traffic will reduce to a single lane and one north-bound lane will be used for south-bound traffic.

Commuter Kimberly Tegerdine said, "As long as in the long-run, it makes the roadways and everything better, I don't mind the short term inconvenience."

The entire project is scheduled to be done by Friday, August 24.