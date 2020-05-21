Road Safe America urging safe driving during holidays

COLUMBIA - Sunday marks the 11th annual Drive Safer Sunday on the year's busiest day of travel.

Non-profit organization Road Safe America (RSA) is reminding drivers to be safe on the roads during the holidays including not only Thanksgiving, but also the upcoming Christmas and New Year's holidays. The organization said for drivers to:

Get plenty of rest before setting out and take frequent breaks to remain alert

Consider driving during off-peak travel hours to minimize congestion

Avoid unnecessary distractions behind the wheel

Give large trucks plenty of room

U.S. Department of Transportation statistics show that, among the 40,000 average highway deaths each year during the past decade, over 500 are truckers and about 4,000 are auto drivers and passengers involved in collisions with big trucks.

RSA urges drivers to pay attention to dangers not only outside their cars, but also inside as texting and driving has become an issue around the country.

KOMU 8 News spoke to many drivers around the mid-Missouri area. Most of them said they are more cautious when they are driving long distances during this time of year.