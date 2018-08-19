Roads Conditions Are Mixed in Callaway County

FULTON - Road conditions were mixed in Callaway County on Thursday morning. Although the main roads are mostly clear, other roads and side roads remain covered with snow and have patches of ice beneath. In Fulton, heavy snow left 7.5 inches of snow on the ground. Motorists are advised to slow down and drive smoothly, avoid tailgating and allow more time to reach their destination.

City Engineer Greg Hayes told KOMU 8 News he estimated this snowstorm's cleanup at about $68,000. He said the first 2 inches that fall costs the city $23,000 to plow, accounting for labor, equipment and materials.

According to the National Weather Service, a wind chill advisory is in effect until Thursday noon, with lows at -15 to -20 degrees. Some sunshine is expected for today, but it remains cold and breezy.

Many schools and city offices in Callaway County will open for all regular operations today. Westminster College in Fulton is open Thursday. However, some schools in Callaway County will remain closed on Thursday, due to the winter weather: Fulton Public Schools, North Callaway R-I Schools, South Callaway R-II Schools and Fulton Preschool. Other cancellations include: SERVE Transportation closed Thursday and the Harriet Tubman program at the Callaway County Public Library will be rescheduled for March.

For more information about road conditions in Missouri check out MoDOT's Traveler Information Map available through MoDOT's smartphone application and online at: http://traveler.modot.org/map/