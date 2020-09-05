Rock Bridge football to have more fans for road game against Smith-Cotton

COLUMBIA - A week after starting their season before nearly empty stands, Rock Bridge football will play with more fans for their road game Friday against Smith-Cotton in Sedalia.

The matchup will be their first road game of the season.

Columbia Public Schools has had restrictions for fan attendance at home games with each student-athlete allowed one spectator ticket.

However, with Smith-Cotton's larger stadium, they will be allowed three spectator tickets.

Head coach Van Vanatta said he's happy his players can get a few extra people in the stands.

"I mean we're not worried about that," he said. "We'll play in front of nobody if we have to because we're going to get that opportunity to play."

Vanatta said his team is grateful they're able to play in Week 2 because they didn't know if it was going to happen.

"I know the kids are excited," he said. "Smith-Cotton's got a great facility, it usually has a good situation, and we get to bring a few more people this time."

He said the team is taking it one game at a time even during these difficult times.

"We're going to worry about [Friday]," he said. "That's been our focus all the time even in years past."

The student-athletes feel prepared while playing during a pandemic.

"I just want to play football," said junior wide receiver Nathan Norris. "Whatever I have to do to play football that's what I'm going to do."

"Every game that we get is a true blessing," said senior wide receiver/cornerback Max Vanatta, the head coach's son.

He said they know each game could be their last so each guy is going to fight hard for each other.

"I think more than anything instead of stressing about it I just kind of look forward to what's going to happen and enjoy the moment because the moment is what's most important," Van Vanatta said.