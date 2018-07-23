Rock Bridge vs. Rockhurst Week 5
|Date
|Opponent
|
Result
|Score
|8-26
|Hickman
|Away
|W
|33-27
|9-3
|Riverview Gardens
|Away
|W
|62-12
|9-9
|Hazelwood Central
|Home
|W
|40-3
|9-16
|Jefferson City
|Home
|L
|14-31
|9-23
|Rockhurst
|Away
|L
|35-6
|10-1
|Helias
|Away
|W
|35-13
|10-7
|Francis Howell*
|Home
|W
|20-10
|10-14
|Liberty
|Away
|W
|40-7
|10-21
|Blue Springs South
|Home
|L
|20-35
|11-4
|Rockhurst
|Away
|L
|9-10
|
Rock Bridge High School is coming off a tough 2010 season that saw them get off to a hot start but were derailed by the middle of the season and finished with a 4-6 record. Coach AJ Ofodile is back for his 9th season at the school, and he brings with him a 41-40 record.
Class: 6
