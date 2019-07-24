Rock Bridge wins first state championship

SPRINGFIELD - The Rock Bridge Bruins boys basketball team defeated the Christian Brothers College Cadets 63-59 to capture its first ever Class-5 State Championship.

It was a hard-fought battle throughout, with both teams trading baskets at the early stages of the game. However, the Cadets went on a run in the third quarter and outscored the Bruins 13-6, leaving Rock Bridge down eight to start the fourth quarter.

The Bruins would respond by outscoring CBC 26-14 in the fourth quarter, led by key steals from senior Noah Patrick and aggressive play by senior Dajuan Harris. With the Bruins heating up, the run was too much for the Cadets to overcome.

Senior Isiaih Mosley ledRock Bridge with 24 points. Harris added 17 while senior Ja'Monta Black chipped in 11.