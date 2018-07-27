Roll cart vote arrives for Columbia residents

COLUMBIA - Voters can finally hit the polls Tuesday to address the roll cart issue that has been cause for much debate over the last few years.

However, "Proposition 1" will not be a definitive decision on whether to adopt the carts.

The proposition is set up so a "YES" vote will support an ordinance to prohibit roll carts for refuse and recycling collection and continue with the current system in place. A "NO" vote will be in opposition to the ordinance and allow continued discussion of using roll carts.

For Columbia residents like Wendy Hofmann, a move to roll carts is a desirable option.

"I don't have a choice," Hofmann said. "I have to use plastic bags for the garbage and recycling pickup and I really would like to do something else to put fewer plastic bags into the landfill."

The Committee for Roll Cart Choice has been one of the main groups advocating for continued discussion of implementing roll carts, and their signs have been visible throughout the community leading up to Tuesday's vote.

However, not all residents are sold on the idea of roll carts.

The Solid Waste Advocacy Group has been one of the main organizations to speak out on adopting the carts

The group recently distributed fliers around Columbia with a list of advantages of the current trash system as opposed to roll carts.

Columbia area polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

To find your local polling place, visit the Boone County Clerk's website.