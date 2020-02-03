Rollover Accident in Columbia Causes Eastbound 1-70 to Close

Facebook
Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP
MIAMI - Patrick Mahomes took home Super Bowl LIV MVP honors, leading the Chiefs past the San Francisco 49ers and to their first championship in 50 years. The superstar third-year quarterback threw...
Chiefs win the Super Bowl
MIAMI - The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the...
Cheering on the Chiefs from Columbia
COLUMBIA - By 10 a.m. Sunday bars in downtown...
News
Cheering on the Chiefs from Columbia
COLUMBIA - By 10 a.m. Sunday bars in downtown Columbia were already filled with Chiefs fans. It's the first time the Chiefs have gotten to the Super Bowl in 50 years. Peter Christy is a longtime...
Katie Sowers makes history as first female coach at a Super Bowl
COLUMBIA - San Francisco 49ers coach Katie...
UPDATE: Arrest made in downtown homicide
COLUMBIA— A Columbia man is dead after a...
Overnight fire leads to estimated $20,000 of damage
COLUMBIA— The Columbia Fire Department...
First United Methodist Church in Sedalia holds first service since 2016 fire
SEDALIA — Sunday services at First...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system between January 22-24, 2020.** MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP
MIAMI - Patrick Mahomes took home Super Bowl LIV MVP honors, leading the Chiefs past the San Francisco 49ers and to their first championship in 50 years. The superstar third-year quarterback threw...
Chiefs win the Super Bowl
MIAMI - The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the...
Mizzou women's basketball fall to No. 25 Arkansas in overtime
COLUMBIA - Coming off of two losses to two...
Rollover Accident in Columbia Causes Eastbound 1-70 to Close
Share: