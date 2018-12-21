Roof Collapses at Callaway County Theatre

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The roof at a local Mid-Missouri theatre collapsed Tuesday night, leaving beams exposed and the whole side of the building slanted.

Owners of the Hazel Kinder Lighthouse Theatre said they have been working to assess damage and clean up the theatre after the roof collapsed. They told KOMU 8 News the start date for their spring season is still up in the air because they may have to order new steel siding for the building.

The building was constructed in 2006 to resemble an iconic American lighthouse.