Roof partially collapses during heavy snowfall

COLUMBIA - The roof at Columbia Canine Sports Center partially collapsed Saturday. 

Firefighters said the cause could be the heavy snowfall. 

A passerby reported the damage.

Crews turned off the power and gas for the sports center.

The owners were notified of the damage. 

According to Columbia Canine Sports Center's website, it is a "multi-faceted dog training and event center." 

Saturday, January 12 2019