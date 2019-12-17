Roots N Blues N BBQ festival offers free tickets to low income families

COLUMBIA — The Columbia Parks and Recreation Department worked with festival organizers to give low-income families the opportunity to win tickets to the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival coming up at the end of September.

Households that have an income that is 185 percent below the poverty line can apply.

The application lists the respective amounts for households between one and five people.

“We work with Columbia Parks and Rec and the city of Columbia to give tickets to low income families because we think it’s important to bring all different kinds of people together. Music is about unity, and that’s one of our goals as a festival,” festival organizer Julie King Dworski said.

Applications could be turned in until 5 p.m. on September 9th and could be submitted through mail, fax, or email. Only one application is allowed per household, and no applicant is guaranteed tickets.

“It’s going to be a great year. We’ve got a lot of really awesome things planned. It’s going to be, I think, the best festival yet,” Dworski said.

The Roots 'N' Blues 'N' BBQ Festival was scheduled to celebrate its 10th anniversary and runs September 30th through October 2nd at Stephens Lake Park. Children 12 and under are admitted free to the festival.