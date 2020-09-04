Royals treanor crow

KANSAS CITY, Mo - Former Missouri Tiger pitcher Aaron Crow will begin the season on the Kansas City Royals 25 man roster.

The 24-year old Crow, has pitched 12 and a thirds innings in spring training. He has struck out eleven batters, and owns a 2.19 earned runs average.

The Royals made Crow a first round draft pick in 2009.

The Royals have acquired catcher Matt Treanor from the Texas Rangers.

Texas sends Treanor to Kansas City for cash.

The 35 year old Treanor batted .211 for Texas last season with 5 homeruns and 27 runs batted in.

He returns to the Royals, who selected him in the fourth round of the 1994 MLB Draft.