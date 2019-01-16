Safety precautions for Halloween

COLUMBIA - Halloween is a time for costumes, candy and community fun, but it’s also a time to look out for loved ones.

From pumpkin painting parties to Halloween ComicFest to Trunk or Treat, many churches and organizations planned events for Halloween weekend. The goal for these family-friendly events was to foster a sense of community, and provide families with a safe alternative to trick-or-treating.

To ensure safety at Saturday’s Truck on Treat, Pamela Hardin, Superintendent of Sunday school at Second Missionary Baptist Church, arranged with the city to block off parts of the street between the church and parking lot so children could easily move through festivities.

“We wanted to create an environment that would be safe,” Hardin said. “They can come out and have fun and realize they are in a safe place.”

The event only offered wrapped candies. No homemade goods were provided because it can be a concern among parents.

Hardin lives in an older neighborhood, and says children still walk door to door in her neighborhood. But she believes Columbia, as a whole, has changed.

“I think people are a little nervous about that,” Hardin said. “I knew years ago it was very easy to go house to house.”

According to the National Safety Council, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

The National Safety Council suggests if children go out after dark, they wear reflective tape on costumes, or use glow sticks.