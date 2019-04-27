Salisbury Boy's Basketball Looking to Get Back to State
SALISBURY, MO -- The Salisbury High School boys basketball tem has only one loss and is looking to get back to the Class 2A state finals after finishing in second place last season. This is the year the whole team has been waiting for.
The boys are currently 18-1 on the season and are hungry for a state championship.
To meet the team and learn about their history of playing together, check out the video to the left.
