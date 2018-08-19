Salisbury vs. Braymer Week 2

Date Opponent
 
 Result Score
8-24
 Scotland County
 Home
 W 39-6
8-31
 Braymer
 Home
 W 38-0
9-7
 Schuyler County
 Away
 W 37-0
9-14
 No. Shelby
 Away
 W 49-0
9-21
 Marceline
 Home
 W
 20-7
9-28
 Slater
 Away
 W
 35-0
10-5
 Westran
 Away
 L
 27-33
10-12
 Fayette
 Home
 W
 56-6
10-19
 Paris
 Away
 W
 49-6
10-26
 Putnam County
 Home
 W
 56-12
10-31
 Marceline
 Home
 W
 41-12
11-5
 Milan
 Away
 W
 20-9
11-10
 South Shelby
 Home
 W
 21-13

For the Salisbury Panthers, success has been as natural as the August humidity in Missouri. Their run in the 2000s is almost unrivaled.

The only thing they seem to be missing is a state championship but semmeingly every year they are making a run into November, just not lasting long enough.

The Panthers have a high powered offense that churned out an average of over 300 yards rushing and 42 points per game as well.

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

