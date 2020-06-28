Salisbury vs. Marceline Week 5

2012 will be another retooling for Marceline. Only three starts return on offense and defense so there should be some new faces on the starting roster.

And just like last year, those younger and more inexperienced players will need to mature quickly if the Tigers are going to expect another year of playoff football.

Although this isn't the first time that they have had to start off the season with o many new faces, there seems to be more questions than in past years.

Coach: Paul Thomas (entering 3rd season)

Returning Starters: 6 (3 on offense, 3 on defense)

Last Season: 6-5

Pigskin's Pick: 5-4

