Salisbury vs. Marceline Week 5

Date Opponent
Result Score
8-24 Knox County
 Away W 35-0
8-31 Schuyler County
 Home L 6-7
9-7 Brookfield Home L
 0-20
9-14 Putnam County Away W
41-0
9-21 Salisbury Away L
 7-20
9-28 Westran Home W
 16-13
10-5 Fayette Away W
 36-6
10-12 Paris Home W 49-14
10-19 Slater Away W
 50-12
10-26 Slater
 Home
 W
 48-0
10-31 Salisbury
 Away
 L
 12-41

2012 will be another retooling for Marceline. Only three starts return on offense and defense so there should be some new faces on the starting roster.

And just like last year, those younger and more inexperienced players will need to mature quickly if the Tigers are going to expect another year of playoff football.

Although this isn't the first time that they have had to start off the season with o many new faces, there seems to be more questions than in past years. 

Coach: Paul Thomas (entering 3rd season) 

Returning Starters: 6 (3 on offense, 3 on defense) 

Last Season: 6-5

Pigskin's Pick: 5-4

For more of the Pigskin Preview, please visit www.midmopigskin.com.

