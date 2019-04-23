Salvation Army, Westlake Ace Hardware team up to cool down summer

COLUMBIA - Westlake Ace Hardwares throughout Missouri are collecting donations from customers to purchase fans.

Those fans then go to various Salvation Army locations, which distribute them to low-income elderly, adults with disabilities and families with children.

Nancy Holloway, Salvation Army Coordinator of Columbia and Jefferson City, believes these fans can offer a more comfortable summer for those in need.

"It's wonderful and it's very much appreciated by the clients to receieve something they know works, and eliminate the safety hazards with some of the old fans they have access to. Just to be able to have that breeze helps a little bit," said Holloway.

Cashier Maya Reynolds of Westlake Ace Hardware says she knows these donations could be beneficial to the less fortunate.

"The Salvation Army is doing a great thing with this fan drive. I know what it's like to have to live with the summer heat without air conditioning so I understand why these donations are needed," said Reynolds.

In 2016, the salvation received over 4,500 fans to give away to those who needed them most.

This year's fan drive runs through July 9, and people can donate at any Westlake Ace Hardware.