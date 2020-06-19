Santa Fe at Slater Week 1
Related Story
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Outcome
|Score
|8 / 21
|Sante Fe
|Away
|Loss
|52 - 8
|8 / 28
|Braymer
|Away
|Loss
|29 - 6
|9 / 4
|Milan
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 48
|9 / 11
|Archie
|Away
|Loss
|54 - 0
|9 / 18
|Fayette
|Home
|Loss
|0 - 36
|9 / 25
|Salisbury
|Away
|Loss
|62 - 6
|10 / 2
|Paris
|Home
|Loss
|8 - 54
|10 / 9
|Westran
|Away
|Loss
|70 - 8
|10 / 16
|Marceline
|Away
|Loss
|74 - 0
|10 / 23
|Marceline
|Away
|Loss
|75 - 0
News
div.content { overflow:hidden; } table#fnf-table { margin-left:10px; clear:both; width:100%; font-size:14px; table-layout:fixed; } table#fnf-table td { padding:0.5em 0 0... More >>