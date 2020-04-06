SAT APR 04 WX 7AM

Facebook
Columbia City Council set to vote on emergency measures Monday
Columbia City Council set to vote on emergency measures Monday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is expected to vote on a number of emergency measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus on Monday night. The series of ordinances touch a number of...
Lake of the Ozarks neighbors prepare for statewide stay-at-home order
Lake of the Ozarks neighbors prepare for statewide stay-at-home order
LAKE OZARK - People are preparing for the...
US Surgeon General posts tutorial on making your own face mask
US Surgeon General posts tutorial on making your own face mask
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has...
News
Columbia City Council set to vote on emergency measures Monday
Columbia City Council set to vote on emergency measures Monday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council is expected to vote on a number of emergency measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus on Monday night. The series of ordinances touch a number of...
Lake of the Ozarks neighbors prepare for statewide stay-at-home order
Lake of the Ozarks neighbors prepare for statewide stay-at-home order
LAKE OZARK - People are preparing for the...
US Surgeon General posts tutorial on making your own face mask
US Surgeon General posts tutorial on making your own face mask
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has...
Wearing face masks becomes more popular among local shoppers
Wearing face masks becomes more popular among local shoppers
COLUMBIA - Many people wore face masks and...
Surgeon General: Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Surgeon General: Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are bracing...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental Health employees should report to work even if they live with someone who's been exposed to or tested for COVID-19. That was the directive included in an...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Sports
AP Source: Chiefs agree to reworked deal with WR Watkins
AP Source: Chiefs agree to reworked deal with WR Watkins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have agreed on a restructured one-year contract that gives the franchise much-needed salary cap relief, a person familiar...
Local ballet students raising the bar while staying home
Local ballet students raising the bar while staying home
COLUMBIA - You've probably heard it just about...
Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
Local gym hopes to "be the help" during a time of crisis
COLUMBIA - Two former Mizzou football players...
SAT APR 04 WX 7AM
Share: