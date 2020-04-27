SAT APR 25 WX 7AM

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: In-person appointments resume
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: In-person appointments resume
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and...
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Three women make masks for essential workers, communities
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Three women make masks for essential workers, communities
HOLTS SUMMIT - Three women have made more than...
Columbia hair salon prepares to reopen its doors
Columbia hair salon prepares to reopen its doors
COLUMBIA – Business owners are gearing...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: In-person appointments resume
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: In-person appointments resume
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and...
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Three women make masks for essential workers, communities
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Three women make masks for essential workers, communities
HOLTS SUMMIT - Three women have made more than...
The District hosts virtual shopping event to support local businesses
The District hosts virtual shopping event to support local businesses
COLUMBIA - Amid the COVID-19 pandemic...
Local high school football teams navigate the future during COVID-19
Local high school football teams navigate the future during COVID-19
HALLSVILLE - If you know anything about...
Columbia hair salon prepares to reopen its doors
Columbia hair salon prepares to reopen its doors
COLUMBIA – Business owners are gearing...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the question one St. Louis-area local health director emailed back to Dr. Randall Williams, Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou lands a graduate transfer
Mizzou lands a graduate transfer
COLUMBIA - A graduate transfer from the University of Hawaii committed to Missouri basketball on Sunday. Drew Buggs announced his commitment on Twitter, saying it was time for the "next chapter."...
Local high school football teams navigate the future during COVID-19
Local high school football teams navigate the future during COVID-19
HALLSVILLE - If you know anything about...
Star tight end Albert Okwuegbunam selected by the Denver Broncos
Star tight end Albert Okwuegbunam selected by the Denver Broncos
COLUMBIA - Missouri's star tight end of the...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
SAT APR 25 WX 7AM
Share: