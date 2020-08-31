SAT AUG 29 WX 6AM

Facebook
Off-campus MU students face limited options to quarantine
Off-campus MU students face limited options to quarantine
COLUMBIA - As the number of COVID-19 cases in the MU student body grows, some have to make a difficult choice in where to quarantine: potentially infecting others. In a news conference Friday, MU...
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: MU reports 415 active student cases of COVID-19
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: MU reports 415 active student cases of COVID-19
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will...
25 residents at Hermann senior care facility test positive for COVID-19
25 residents at Hermann senior care facility test positive for COVID-19
HERMANN - Twenty-five residents at Stonebridge...
Timeline: How CPS' plan to return to school has taken shape
Timeline: How CPS' plan to return to school has taken shape
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Public Schools Board of Education will hold a special session Monday, August 31 to reconsider the district's plan to return to in-person learning. The debate over when and...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
Laura intensifies, landfall expected early Thursday morning
HOUSTON, Tx. — Laura continues to intensify, strengthening to a category 2 hurricane overnight with maximum sustained winds of 110mph. As of 4:50 am (CDT), #Laura at category 2...
Sports
Franco homers as Royals rally past White Sox 9-6
Franco homers as Royals rally past White Sox 9-6
CHICAGO (AP) — Maikel Franco and Ryan McBroom homered during Kansas City’s five-run seventh, and the Royals cooled off the Chicago White Sox with a 9-6 victory. Ryan O’Hearn and...
