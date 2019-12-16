SAT DEC 14 NEWS 8AM

Facebook
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the Smolens family moved to Columbia from Arizona 14 months ago. "My husband got offered a job in Jefferson City," Phyllis Smolens said. "But then we...
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow...
Snow plows will continue to push through the night, early morning
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is going to...
News
I-70 exit reopened after semi-truck crash
COLUMBIA -- The Interstate 70 eastbound exit to the Highway 63 connector was reopened after a single vehicle crash Monday night. A semi-truck crashed as a result of slippery roads at about...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Democrats lay out case for Wednesday Trump impeachment vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats laid...
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow...
Columbia man selected to judge Westminster Dog Show
COLUMBIA -- Columbia resident Edmund Dziuk...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the Smolens family moved to Columbia from Arizona 14 months ago. "My husband got offered a job in Jefferson City," Phyllis Smolens said. "But then we...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Weather
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
MID-MISSOURI - A winter storm is bringing snow and ice accumulation to Missouri followed by frigid temperatures. This post will be updated throughout the event, also check komu.com/weather for...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
The polar vortex is real, but it is often misunderstood
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Battle High School Basketball headed to historic Hoosier Gym
COLUMBIA - Battle High School's boys basketball team will be heading to Knightstown, IN to play in the historic Hoosier Gym on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. The back-to-back-to-back district...
Mark Smith paves way for a win over Southern Illinois
COLUMBIA - Mizzou's Mark Smith caught fire at...
Jesse Hahn returns to Royals for $600,000, 1-year contract
KANSAS CITY (AP)- Right-hander Jesse Hahn...
