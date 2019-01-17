SAT Jan 12 News 7am

Facebook
Grindstone/AC Route bridge over Highway 63 to close for two months
COLUMBIA - The Route AC (Grindstone Parkway) bridge of U.S. Highway 63 will close for 60 days this summer. MoDOT held a open house meeting about the bridge closure Thursday evening. "It...
CPD looking into homicide's possible connection to Ahmonta Harris death
COLUMBIA – The Columbia Police...
Shutdown worries mid-Missouri domestic violence shelters
JEFFERSON CITY – Domestic violence...
News
Toddler with fentanyl, cocaine in system revived at hospital
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man has been charged with child endangerment after his 14-month-old son arrived unresponsive at a hospital with fentanyl and cocaine in his system and was resuscitated...
Grindstone/AC Route bridge over Highway 63 to close for two months
COLUMBIA - The Route AC (Grindstone Parkway)...
State Department orders staff back to work, says they will be paid
(CNN) -- The State Department is ordering its...
CPD looking into homicide's possible connection to Ahmonta Harris death
COLUMBIA – The Columbia Police...
St. Louis TV newscaster apologizes for accidental slur
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis newscaster...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
UPDATE: Weekend Winter Storm; new expected snow totals & timing
Watch KOMU 8 newscasts and download the KOMU WX app for live coverage and alerts. COLUMBIA - Another winter storm is on the way for Friday, January 18 through the weekend. Please note we are 2...
Airplane slides off runway at Columbia airport; air traffic control calls plane of passengers "guinea pig"
COLUMBIA - A plane slid-off the runway due to...
Closings and Cancellations
To report a school closing or other event...
Odom announces new coach for Missouri Tigers
COLUMBIA – David Gibbs is joining the Mizzou Tigers as an assistant football coach, Head Coach Barry Odom announced Thursday. Gibbs, who will be on the defensive staff, is a 25-year veteran...
Bob Burchard saying goodbye to Columbia College
COLUMBIA - Missouri Sports Hall of Famer, Bob...
Missouri Basketball falls at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Missouri Basketball lost its...
