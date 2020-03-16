SAT MAR 14 NEWS 8AM

Facebook
Harrisburg schools canceled through March 30
Harrisburg schools canceled through March 30
HARRISBURG— Harrisburg Public Schools will be canceled through March 30, according to a statement from superintendent Steve Combs. "This was an extremely difficult decision and one...
CDC: Cancel gatherings with more than 50 people
CDC: Cancel gatherings with more than 50 people
ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease...
Broadway Diner reduces number of customers it serves at one time
Broadway Diner reduces number of customers it serves at one time
COLUMBIA - Meals at the Broadway Diner in...
News
Internet provider won't shut off services during COVID 19 outbreak
Internet provider won't shut off services during COVID 19 outbreak
COLUMBIA — As schools switch to remote learning, CenturyLink won't shut down services, regardless of ability to pay. "At CenturyLink, we know our customers are counting on us to keep...
Facebook group seeks to help community amid COVID19 outbreak
Facebook group seeks to help community amid COVID19 outbreak
COLUMBIA — Melissa Rubio-Hernandez was...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Helias BBB advances to state semi-finals
Helias BBB advances to state semi-finals
BOLIVAR - Helias Catholic's boys basketball team toppled the Webb City Cardinals, 63-54, to advance to the Class 4 state semi-finals on Saturday. The Bruins advanced to 22-6 on the season...
Rock Bridge GBB advances to state semi-finals
Rock Bridge GBB advances to state semi-finals
BOLIVAR - Rock Bridge's girls basketball team...
NFL players approve of new collective bargaining agreement
NFL players approve of new collective bargaining agreement
In a simple majority 1,019 to 959 vote, the...
Share: