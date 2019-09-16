SAT SEP 14 WX

Facebook
Mother of homicide victim says daughter was 'an amazing person overall'
COLUMBIA - The mother of one of the victims in Columbia's two weekend homicides described her daughter as "a really bright girl" who had a 10-year plan for her life. Shaunda Hamilton said her...
Man flees police, causes wrong-way U.S. 54 crash killing three
JEFFERSON CITY - Three people died in a crash...
Update: Domestic assault charges requested in truck crash
JEFFERSON CITY - A truck crashed into the...
One million nails donated to help rebuild local damaged homes
JEFFERSON CITY — The River City Habitat for Humanity housed more than 1 million nails over the weekend. Mid Continent Steel and Wire, a Missouri-based company, donated the nails to the...
Mother of homicide victim says daughter was 'an amazing person overall'
COLUMBIA - The mother of one of the victims in...
The difference between weather and climate; comparing past warming pace
To start this climate conversation, we have to...
Man flees police, causes wrong-way U.S. 54 crash killing three
JEFFERSON CITY - Three people died in a crash...
Family of woman found dead in Missouri offers $10,000 reward
BOONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The family of a...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
The difference between weather and climate; comparing past warming pace
To start this climate conversation, we have to begin somewhere. So, let's start with the basics: the diference between weather and climate. It is vital to understand this difference in order to...
NOAA increases prediction for 2019 Atlantic hurricane season
MIAMI, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center, a...
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could...
Sports
Mahomes historic first half leads Chiefs over the Raiders
OAKLAND, CA- Chiefs came in off a big opening week win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and traveled to Oakland to take on the Raiders Sunday afternoon. Oakland came out the gate firing as the...
Mizzou Women's Volleyball win Tiger Invitational with win over Boise State
COLUMBIA, MO- The 21st ranked and undefeated...
Cardinals fall to Brewers in final game of series
ST.LOUIS- The Cardinals took on the Milwaukee...
