Saturday, Dec. 1 | 10 p.m. Weather Update

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Quarterback Kelly Bryant picks Mizzou Tigers for final season
Quarterback Kelly Bryant picks Mizzou Tigers for final season
COLUMBIA - Highly anticipated Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant announced he will play his last season of college football for the University of Missouri. Bryant spent the 2017 season as the...
Boyce & Bynum expects to lay off 177 workers
Boyce & Bynum expects to lay off 177 workers
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Boyce &...
New guidelines from Missouri physicians aim to slow opioid crisis
New guidelines from Missouri physicians aim to slow opioid crisis
COLUMBIA - A coalition of Missouri medical and...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Quarterback Kelly Bryant picks Mizzou Tigers for final season
Quarterback Kelly Bryant picks Mizzou Tigers for final season
COLUMBIA - Highly anticipated Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant announced he will play his last season of college football for the University of Missouri. Bryant spent the 2017 season as the...
Man charged in Tuscumbia homicide
Man charged in Tuscumbia homicide
TUSCUMBIA - A man has been charged in...
Boyce & Bynum expects to lay off 177 workers
Boyce & Bynum expects to lay off 177 workers
COLUMBIA - Columbia's Boyce &...
White House backs off privatizing the Postal Service
White House backs off privatizing the Postal Service
(CNN) -- The Treasury Department released a...
Holts Summit to get new library, could raise future taxes
Holts Summit to get new library, could raise future taxes
HOLTS SUMMIT - Holts Summit will get a new...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research, spending millions of dollars and even a public vote, the city of Columbia is no longer looking into previous plans to expand the electricity supply for...
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service...
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Ad attacks Hawley's job performance
COLUMBIA - Ads have already gone after the...
Weather
Fourth coldest November on record
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of roller coaster weather. Breaking down the data, it can now be confirmed that November 2018 was the fourth coldest since records began in 1889, that's 129...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
UPDATE: Sunday blizzard arrives
UPDATE: Sunday blizzard arrives
FINAL UPDATE: The system is dissipating and...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Quarterback Kelly Bryant picks Mizzou Tigers for final season
Quarterback Kelly Bryant picks Mizzou Tigers for final season
COLUMBIA - Highly anticipated Clemson graduate transfer Kelly Bryant announced he will play his last season of college football for the University of Missouri. Bryant spent the 2017 season as the...
Three Tiger Players earn All-SEC honors
Three Tiger Players earn All-SEC honors
COLUMBIA- Today, the Associated Press named...
Liberty Bowl offers exposure for Mizzou
Liberty Bowl offers exposure for Mizzou
COLUMBIA - On New Year's Eve, the Missouri...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Holiday Smart Shopper
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Holiday Smart Shopper
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Saturday, Dec. 1 | 10 p.m. Weather Update
Share: