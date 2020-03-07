Saturday Dec 15 2018 News Headlines

Facebook
Hundreds show up to Capitol to protest and praise library bill
JEFFERSON CITY - Drag performers and LGBTQ+ advocates gathered at the Capitol to protest a house bill that could prohibit drag performers from reading at children's story times in Missouri public...
Radiothon raises big bucks for MU Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - The 14th annual Miracles for Kids...
True/False Film Fest impacts local businesses
COLUMBIA – The True/False Film Fest...
News
Washington University plans new neuroscience facility
ST. LOUIS — Washington University in St. Louis has announced plans for a $616 million, 11-story building to house the university’s research on the human brain and nervous system. The...
Hundreds show up to Capitol to protest and praise library bill
JEFFERSON CITY - Drag performers and LGBTQ+...
Radiothon raises big bucks for MU Children's Hospital
COLUMBIA - The 14th annual Miracles for Kids...
Missouri expects to reflect Democratic mood in Tuesday vote
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is...
True/False Film Fest impacts local businesses
COLUMBIA – The True/False Film Fest...
TARGET 8: In final months, Pinnacle was not paying employee's health insurance
BOONVILLE - When Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville closed its doors on January 15, its problems were far from over. At the time, t he hospital said it closed because of the "economic...
Target 8: City admits water rate details & investigation lacked transparency
Note: This story is a follow-up to our two...
Target 8 finds millions more of Columbia's forgotten funds
Note: This story is a follow-up to our Target...
Weather
STORM MODE: Wintry weather continues followed by coldest temps this winter
**This is an outdated post originally for a system in early/mid-February 2020** MID-MISSOURI - A snow and rain mix will blanket central Missouri through much of Wednesday before temperatures...
STORM MODE: Snow has ended, slick spots possible Thursday morning
**THIS POST WAS FOR A SYSTEM MOVING THROUGH...
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Tigers ride the wave, defeat the Crimson Tide
COLUMBIA, MO - The Missouri Tigers defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide in their last game before the SEC Tournament on Saturday, 69-50. If Ole Miss loses, the Tigers secure the 11th seed in the...
Mizzou Women fall to Lady Vols in SEC Tournament
GREENVILLE, SC - The Missouri Tigers Women's...
Columbia College Women advance in AMC Tournament
COLUMBIA, MO - The Columbia College Cougars...
Weekly Wellness
Saturday Dec 15 2018 News Headlines
