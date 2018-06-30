Saturday, December 8: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Twitter
Google +
Instagram
Home
Home
Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade. According to Markets Insider, soybean prices have fallen...
Parson signs budget bills
Parson signs budget bills
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed...
Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
HOLTS SUMMIT – The private shelter used...
Additional Links
iPhone App
iPad App
Android App
iPhone Weather App
iPad Weather App
Android Weather App
Mobile Website
News
Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade. According to Markets Insider, soybean prices have fallen...
Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
COLUMBIA - As the city looks to develop a plan...
Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
(CNN) - President Donald Trump plans to...
Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A liberal...
Parson signs budget bills
Parson signs budget bills
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed...
Additional Links
Greitens Coverage
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
8 Goes Green
Target 8
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to wait weeks to see a physician for mental health. Some clinics have waits as long as several months. (See interactive map below for wait times by...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
TARGET 8: Inspections of nail shops in Missouri are not public information
COLUMBIA - Manicures and pedicures usually...
Weather
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri Tuesday. Water has covered multiple roadways in Columbia, causing multiple traffic hazards and dangerous road...
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
UPDATE: MAY 2018 is the hottest on record
COLUMBIA – May is known as a spring...
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you...
Additional Links
Closings and Cancellations
Interactive Radar
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Show Me Eclipse
Traffic
Sports
Cardinals open pivotal weekend series vs Braves
Cardinals open pivotal weekend series vs Braves
COLUMBIA - St. Louis is looking into a tough series this weekend, opening an important three game stand against the Atlanta Braves at Busch Stadium. The Braves, who are at the top of the...
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a...
Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
Serena Williams at No. 25 in post-pregnancy Wimbledon return
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Olympics
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
iPhone App
iPad App
Android App
iPhone Weather App
iPad Weather App
Android Weather App
Mobile Website
News
Greitens Coverage
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
8 Goes Green
Target 8
Weather
Closings and Cancellations
Interactive Radar
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Show Me Eclipse
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Olympics
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Saturday, December 8: Sports at Ten
Share: