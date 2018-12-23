Saturday Evening Forecast

Facebook
Tigers win Braggin' Rights game for first time since 2012
Tigers win Braggin' Rights game for first time since 2012
ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers defeated the Illinois Fighting Illini by a final score of 79-63 in the annual Braggin' Rights game. The win is Missouri's first over Illinois since 2012. Mark...
Shutdown expected to drag into Christmas as standoff deepens
Shutdown expected to drag into Christmas as standoff deepens
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government...
"Hacky Sack guy" returns to Speakers Circle after setting world record
"Hacky Sack guy" returns to Speakers Circle after setting world record
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s most famous...
News
Large number of shoppers expected on 'Super Saturday'
Large number of shoppers expected on 'Super Saturday'
COLUMBIA - Fifty-six percent of holiday...
Police: Shots exchanged in west Columbia
Police: Shots exchanged in west Columbia
COLUMBIA - As many as 12 shots were fired in...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on Crestview Drive for twenty years. He has been questioning the quality of his water for 10. "I don't drink it. I only drink bottled water and I...
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research...
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service...
Weather
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces for most of mid-Missouri with up to 2" for some north of I-70 where snow fell heaviest. Roads are wet and roads that don't...
Fourth coldest November on record
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Sports
Hickman girls' wrestling program starts a new era in mid-Missouri
Hickman girls' wrestling program starts a new era in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - This year, Hickman High School...
Blind motorcycle rider shows you can always keep doing what you love
Blind motorcycle rider shows you can always keep doing what you love
COLUMBIA – After a life-threatening...
Saturday Evening Forecast
Share: