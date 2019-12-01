Saturday Forecast

Facebook
Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage
Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage
BOONVILLE - Black Friday marked the official start to the Christmas shopping season. While many people begin to put up their decorations, experts predict a nationwide Christmas tree shortage. It...
Current and former players take to social media after Odom firing
Current and former players take to social media after Odom firing
COLUMBIA - After news came out this morning...
UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom
UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom
COLUMBIA - After a 6-6 season, the University...
Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage
Local farmers disagree with nationwide Christmas trees shortage
BOONVILLE - Black Friday marked the official start to the Christmas shopping season. While many people begin to put up their decorations, experts predict a nationwide Christmas tree shortage. It...
UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom
UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom
COLUMBIA - After a 6-6 season, the University...
One dead after shooting in Fulton
One dead after shooting in Fulton
FULTON - One person was shot dead after...
7-year-old boy dies in eastern Missouri mobile home fire
7-year-old boy dies in eastern Missouri mobile home fire
MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. (AP) — A 7-year-old...
River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding
River watchers already wary about 2020 spring flooding
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — After a year...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Family disappointed after governor vetoes coroner bill
GILLAM - Jay Minor is continuing to fight for his son, Jayke Minor, and other families after Governor Parson vetoed a bill that funds training for Missouri's coroners. But, Minor and...
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: How China's recycling ban affects Mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - A decrease in demand...
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
Target 8 Fact Check: Violence in Columbia
COLUMBIA - James D. Hickman, 23, was...
Weather
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
Welcome to central Missouri's second coldest start to winter in 129 years
COLUMBIA - Winter started with an early preview in October , but it went full throttle at the start of mid November. Arctic air stretched from Canada to Mexico, breaking records in multiple...
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
Winter blast will bring snow and near-record temps to Missouri
UPDATED FORECAST from the Live Doppler 8 First...
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
October 2019: Third snowiest and sixteenth coldest in Columbia despite record warmth early on
COLUMBIA - Do you remember September 2019 ? It...
Current and former players take to social media after Odom firing
Current and former players take to social media after Odom firing
COLUMBIA - After news came out this morning that Barry Odom would no longer be the head coach of the Missouri Tigers football team; several current and former players spoke out in support of Odom....
UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom
UPDATE: Mizzou fires head coach Barry Odom
COLUMBIA - After a 6-6 season, the University...
Missouri football wins the Battleline Rivalry for the fourth straight year
Missouri football wins the Battleline Rivalry for the fourth straight year
LITTLE ROCK - The Tigers took down the...
