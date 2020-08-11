Saturday, January 21: Sports at Ten

Facebook
Columbia city leaders address young people at COVID-19 briefing
Columbia city leaders address young people at COVID-19 briefing
COLUMBIA - Columbia mayor Brian Treece called on college students to make smart choices when returning to campus. "I urge you to resist house parties where no social distancing is taking...
CPD asks for help finding suspect in early-morning incidents
CPD asks for help finding suspect in early-morning incidents
COLUMBIA — In a new briefing Tuesday...
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden has...
News
Columbia city leaders address young people at COVID-19 briefing
Columbia city leaders address young people at COVID-19 briefing
COLUMBIA - Columbia mayor Brian Treece called on college students to make smart choices when returning to campus. "I urge you to resist house parties where no social distancing is taking...
Mizzou superfan optimistic as SEC stands pat, Big 10 and Pac-12 cancel season
Mizzou superfan optimistic as SEC stands pat, Big 10 and Pac-12 cancel season
COLUMBIA - Mizzou superfan Brian Garner has...
WATCH: Trump holds a news conference
WATCH: Trump holds a news conference
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The news conference is...
Jefferson City Public Schools discuss reopening plans
Jefferson City Public Schools discuss reopening plans
JEFFERSON CITY - Public school administrators...
CPD asks for help finding suspect in early-morning incidents
CPD asks for help finding suspect in early-morning incidents
COLUMBIA — In a new briefing Tuesday...
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
TARGET 8: Fact check: Analyzing Medicaid expansion advertisement
COLUMBIA - Missourians will vote on August 4 on whether or not to pass Amendment 2. If passed, the amendment would expand Medicaid eligibility throughout the state. "If an individual has...
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
Athletic trainers role will change in the upcoming season
COLUMBIA- Missouri High school athletic...
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
TARGET 8 FOLLOW-UP: Governor signs coroner bill into law
COLUMBIA -- Monday Governor Mike Parson signed...
Weather
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
Boone County residents experience power outages as heavy rain continues
COLUMBIA - The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding warning for Boone County as heavy rains continue until 9:45 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has also been issued. As a result...
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Record-breaking hurricane season may become busiest on record
Not only is there a global pandemic in the...
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
Sunday's sky had many asking 'What cloud is that!?'
COLUMBIA - Sunday's early evening sky was...
Sports
Mizzou superfan optimistic as SEC stands pat, Big 10 and Pac-12 cancel season
Mizzou superfan optimistic as SEC stands pat, Big 10 and Pac-12 cancel season
COLUMBIA - Mizzou superfan Brian Garner has accumulated hundreds of coaches and players' signatures on his prosthetic leg. He hasn't missed a home game in 13 years. He's been to every game, home...
UPDATE: The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences won't play football this fall
UPDATE: The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences won't play football this fall
(CNN) -- [Breaking news update, published...
Power 5 NCAA conferences talk postponing, canceling football season
Power 5 NCAA conferences talk postponing, canceling football season
COLUMBIA – Commissioners of the power 5...
What's On
About KOMU 8
