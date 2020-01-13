Saturday Morning Storm Mode Update - Web

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Road conditions improve Sunday following winter weather
Road conditions improve Sunday following winter weather
COLUMBIA - The aftermath of last night's winter storm brought cold temperatures and snow, but public works crews worked around the clock to clean things up for drivers. Columbia Public Works had a...
Jefferson City shows off newly renovated high school
Jefferson City shows off newly renovated high school
JEFFERSON CITY - School district leaders and...
Columbia continues to plow roads and priority routes
Columbia continues to plow roads and priority routes
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Road conditions improve Sunday following winter weather
Road conditions improve Sunday following winter weather
COLUMBIA - The aftermath of last night's winter storm brought cold temperatures and snow, but public works crews worked around the clock to clean things up for drivers. Columbia Public Works had a...
Jefferson City shows off newly renovated high school
Jefferson City shows off newly renovated high school
JEFFERSON CITY - School district leaders and...
Moberly man arrested after tip lead police to his home
Moberly man arrested after tip lead police to his home
MOBERLY - Daniel Johnston was arrested for...
Weather claims 10th life as flooding remains a big concern
Weather claims 10th life as flooding remains a big concern
(CNN) -- A man was killed by a tree felled in...
Columbia continues to plow roads and priority routes
Columbia continues to plow roads and priority routes
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate Tommy Fitzgerald's heart stopped beating in the Moberly Correctional Center due to incorrect medical treatment for his condition 18 months...
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
TARGET 8: City of Columbia terminates neighborhood outreach specialists
COLUMBIA - When Glenn Cobbins, Sr. and Judy...
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
TARGET 8: BUYER BEWARE - How new is brand new?
COLUMBIA - Greg, Phyllis and the rest of the...
Weather
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
MID-MISSOURI - The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking a developing storm system since last Sunday, when it was just starting out near Alaska. Now it is moving through the region....
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
UPDATE: Winter Storm ends Monday night
***This is an outdated post from December...
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
Mid-Missouri hardware store gears up for potential weekend snow
BOONVILLE - Shovels and salt will likely be in...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Chiefs head to second-straight AFC Championship
Chiefs head to second-straight AFC Championship
KANSAS CITY - Patrick Mahomes and company have just one more game standing between them and a Super Bowl following a 20-point win over Houston on Sunday. The Chiefs put fans through the ringer...
St. Louis overpowers Buffalo
St. Louis overpowers Buffalo
ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues claimed their...
Mizzou falls to No. 13 Mississippi State
Mizzou falls to No. 13 Mississippi State
COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball dropped...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Saturday Morning Storm Mode Update - Web
Share: