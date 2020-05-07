Saturday, Nov. 3 | 10 p.m. News Update

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia Public School Superintendent Peter Stiepleman Wednesday about the district's plans for graduation, summer school and the 2020-2021 school year. ...
RURAL DIVIDE: The challenges of remote education in remote locations
RURAL DIVIDE: The challenges of remote education in remote locations
PARIS, Mo. – The COVID-19 pandemic has...
Hospitals welcome slow return of elective procedures
Hospitals welcome slow return of elective procedures
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care and other hospitals...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex
Boone County Sheriffs search area around Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA - Boone County Sheriff's Office is on the scene at a local apartment complex searching for a subject on Wednesday night. The deputies arrived around 11:30 p.m. to the Reserve at...
COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
COVID-19 Town Hall: CPS Superintendent talks graduation & next school year
KOMU 8's Emily Spain talked with Columbia...
Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
Virus-hit St. Louis city, county to begin reopening May 18
O’FALLON— St. Louis and St. Louis...
RURAL DIVIDE: The challenges of remote education in remote locations
RURAL DIVIDE: The challenges of remote education in remote locations
PARIS, Mo. – The COVID-19 pandemic has...
Show-Me State Games announce July games are still on
Show-Me State Games announce July games are still on
COLUMBIA - The Show-Me State Games announced...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
TARGET 8: CARES Act disproportionately funds Missouri's smaller airports
COLUMBIA - The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport received a grant worth almost $17.5 million from the CARES Act. That amount is more than 10 times their operating budget for this year. The...
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
TARGET 8: Columbia City Manager: 'I believe the funds have been hijacked by the state.'
COLUMBIA - "Are you kidding me?" was the...
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
TARGET 8: State agency tells staff to keep working even with possible COVID-19 exposure
COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Mental...
Weather
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
Research suggests a slight adjustment in tornado trends
COLUMBIA - As we all know by now, the world is warming. It is simply a fact. Take a look at the ten hottest years globally on record and you’ll find that 8 of them occurred in the past...
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
The 2020 spring and early summer weather outlook
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri had a warm and wet...
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now
COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games to be held virtually
Special Olympics Missouri State Summer Games to be held virtually
COLUMBIA - Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) will be hosting its first-ever Virtual Summer Games this May and June. Due to COVID-19, the games have had to be moved to an online platform, which will...
Mizzou football renews Border War rivalry with Kansas
Mizzou football renews Border War rivalry with Kansas
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Athletics announced Saturday...
Former Tigers reunite for a good cause
Former Tigers reunite for a good cause
COLUMBIA - 13 years ago, Chase Daniel led the...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
EmVP
Local Lookout
Election Results
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Show Me Climate
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
What's On
Weekly Wellness
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
ABrighterTomorrow
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Saturday, Nov. 3 | 10 p.m. News Update
Share: