Saturday, Oct. 27 | 10 p.m. Weather Update

UPDATE: Suspect in MU student death in custody
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has taken 19-year-old Carson Latimer into custody, according to their online detainee records . Prosecutors accuse Latimer of selling drugs...
No snow days for mid-Missouri tow truck drivers
COLUMBIA - Many schools and businesses closed...
Moberly police officer tumbles on ice, goes viral
MOBERLY - A video of a Moberly police officer...
News
UPDATE: Suspect in MU student death in custody
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department has taken 19-year-old Carson Latimer into custody, according to their online detainee records . Prosecutors accuse Latimer of selling drugs...
Former Rep. John Dingell, longest serving member of Congress, dies at 92
(CNN) -- Former Rep. John Dingell, the longest...
No snow days for mid-Missouri tow truck drivers
COLUMBIA - Many schools and businesses closed...
Moberly police officer tumbles on ice, goes viral
MOBERLY - A video of a Moberly police officer...
Parson hosts roundtable on Fast Track workforce program
COLUMBIA - Gov. Mike Parson met with community...
TARGET 8: Documents say teacher enticed minor using Snapchat
FULTON - As the digital age advances, connecting with friends on social media is easy, but the caveat is that there are more outlets for sex offenders to reach minors. In Fulton, court documents...
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
UPDATE: Ice Storm Warning continues
For the most up-to-date forecast, text and video, 24/7 bookmark the KOMU 8 weather page at www.komu.com/weather ----OLD POST---- MID-MISSOURI - An Ice Storm Warning has been issued until noon...
The Polar Vortex explained in augmented reality
IS THE POLAR VORTEX NEW? This very real...
Dangerous temps moving in; snow chances, too
COLUMBIA - The coldest air since Jan. 1-2...
Sports
Tigers maul ranked Aggies at Mizzou Arena
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women’s basketball team hosted the 18th ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday night looking to avoid back-to-back losses. The Tigers generated offense early, in...
Boxberger and Royals finalize $2.2 million, 1-year contract
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City...
St. Louis Blues travel to Florida to face Panthers
SUNRISE, FL - The St. Louis Blues will be...
Saturday, Oct. 27 | 10 p.m. Weather Update
