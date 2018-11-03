Saturday, Oct. 6 | 10 p.m. Weather Update

Facebook
Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
Hawley, McCaskill make final push ahead of Tuesday's election
COLUMBIA – Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill and her Republican challenger, Attorney General Josh Hawley, both held campaign events on Saturday ahead of the election on Tuesday....
Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
Democrat McCaskill reaches right in GOP-leaning Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire...
Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
Authorities make multiple drug arrests in Audrain, Callaway counties
AUDRAIN COUNTY - Several law enforcement...
State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
State auditor race calls attention to candidates' credentials
COLUMBIA - Missourians will choose a state...
Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
Renovated Soldier's Memorial opening in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Soldier's Memorial...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad says McCaskill works across the aisle
COLUMBIA - Senator Claire McCaskill has long claimed she is not a party line Democrat. The senator says she can cross the aisle to compromise and does not always vote with her party. Claim:...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McDowell got evicted from Springfield home
COLUMBIA - A new attack ad paid for...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad questions Hawley's loyalties
COLUMBIA - Republican Senate candidate Josh...
Weather
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
Hurricane Michael a day from Gulf Coast landfall, and it could get even stronger
(CNN) -- Hurricane Michael is poised to slam Florida's Panhandle by Wednesday afternoon, threatening dangerous storm surges to low-lying areas ill-equipped to handle them -- and officials are...
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Sports
District Playoffs Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
District Playoffs Week 2: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Below are scores from football games around mid-Missouri. Final scores are in bold. Rock Bridge 35 Francis Howell 10 SoBoCo 30 Winfield 6 Battle 48 Holt ...
Mizzou women's basketball avoids scare in exhibition
Mizzou women's basketball avoids scare in exhibition
Columbia, MO-- The Mizzou women's basketball...
Columbia College Women's volleyball extends win streak over Stephens College
Columbia College Women's volleyball extends win streak over Stephens College
COLUMBIA- The Columbia College Women's...
Saturday, Oct. 6 | 10 p.m. Weather Update
Share: