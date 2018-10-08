Saturday, Oct. 6 | Evening News Update

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Police officers get minor injuries after being dragged behind a car
Police officers get minor injuries after being dragged behind a car
MOBERLY - Two police officers got minor injuries Saturday after they were reportedly dragged by a car during a traffic stop. The officers pulled over the driver on South Morley Street...
Updated: Power outage affecting hundreds of people in Columbia
Updated: Power outage affecting hundreds of people in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Power has been restored to the...
Mexico man killed in weekend motorcycle crash
Mexico man killed in weekend motorcycle crash
MEXICO- One man died in a motorcycle crash in...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Neighbors find stolen car and warn others to be vigilant
Neighbors find stolen car and warn others to be vigilant
COLUMBIA - A group of neighbors off Route K have bonded after two car thefts in their subdivision. The Hughes family said someone stole their SUV from Eagle View Ct. in...
Police officers get minor injuries after being dragged behind a car
Police officers get minor injuries after being dragged behind a car
MOBERLY - Two police officers got minor...
Sheriffs' association critical of sex offender report
Sheriffs' association critical of sex offender report
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri...
Police investigate possible overdoses, one fatal
Police investigate possible overdoses, one fatal
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is...
Updated: Power outage affecting hundreds of people in Columbia
Updated: Power outage affecting hundreds of people in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Power has been restored to the...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Ads say Hawley took millions, ignored pay-to-play claims
COLUMBIA - These ads accuse Republican Senate Candidate Josh Hawley of ignoring calls for an investigation into a pay-to-play scheme. WHO MADE THE AD? The Senate Majority PAC, a political...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad contends Hawley climbed the political ladder
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad contends Hawley climbed the political ladder
COLUMBIA – Majority Forward focuses on...
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill is weak on immigration
COLUMBIA - Border security and immigration...
Weather
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Computer models placed the...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou soccer drops yet another one goal game
Mizzou soccer drops yet another one goal game
Baton Rouge, LA - Two early goals by LSU were too much for the Mizzou soccer team (5-7-2, 2-3-1 SEC) to overcome as they fell in Baton Rouge 2-1 on Sunday. LSU was clearly the better team in...
Mizzou volleyball completes perfect weekend with straight sets win
Mizzou volleyball completes perfect weekend with straight sets win
Columbia, MO - Mizzou volleyball (14-4...
Chiefs defense forces five turnovers as Kansas City handles Jacksonville
Chiefs defense forces five turnovers as Kansas City handles Jacksonville
Kansas City - The Kansas City Chiefs are...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Saturday, Oct. 6 | Evening News Update
Share: