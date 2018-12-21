Saturday, October 16: Sports at Six

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Missouri AG's office responds to Secretary of State's request for documents
Missouri AG's office responds to Secretary of State's request for documents
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Attorney General's Office responded Friday to the Secretary of State's request for documents in connection with complaints that Josh Hawley misused state resources ....
Former CPD officer "not surprised" by Chief Ken Burton's leave
Former CPD officer "not surprised" by Chief Ken Burton's leave
COLUMBIA - Former Columbia Police Department...
Columbia residents express concern over new development on west side of town
Columbia residents express concern over new development on west side of town
COLUMBIA - Some Columbia residents expressed...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Jefferson City students mend a way to give back during the holidays
Jefferson City students mend a way to give back during the holidays
JEFFERSON CITY - Students at the Nichols Career Center in Jefferson City are raising money for local charities through class welding projects during the holiday season. High schoolers that...
Boone County Sheriff's Department warns of phone scam
Boone County Sheriff's Department warns of phone scam
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's...
Missouri AG's office responds to Secretary of State's request for documents
Missouri AG's office responds to Secretary of State's request for documents
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Attorney...
Holts Summit parents stand by bus driver whose job is in jeopardy
Holts Summit parents stand by bus driver whose job is in jeopardy
HOLTS SUMMIT- Parents of children from...
Highway patrol shares tips ahead of holiday travel rush
Highway patrol shares tips ahead of holiday travel rush
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on Crestview Drive for twenty years. He has been questioning the quality of his water for 10. "I don't drink it. I only drink bottled water and I...
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
TARGET 8: Columbia looks for new transmission line project plans, again
COLUMBIA – After years of research...
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
TARGET 8: Urgent cares disguised as emergency rooms
COLUMBIA - People expect fast service...
Weather
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces for most of mid-Missouri with up to 2" for some north of I-70 where snow fell heaviest. Roads are wet and roads that don't...
Fourth coldest November on record
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Hickman girls' wrestling program starts a new era in mid-Missouri
Hickman girls' wrestling program starts a new era in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - This year, Hickman High School created its first girls' wrestling program. It's one of the fastest growing sports for girls. The Missouri State High School Activities Association...
Blind motorcycle rider shows you can always keep doing what you love
Blind motorcycle rider shows you can always keep doing what you love
COLUMBIA – After a life-threatening...
MU football assistant coach arrested
MU football assistant coach arrested
COLUMBIA - A University of Missouri assistant...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Smart Shopper
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Smart Shopper
SEARCH
Saturday, October 16: Sports at Six
Share: