Saturday, October 27: Sports at Ten

Engine problems force emergency landing for flight out of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A United Flight out of Columbia was diverted to Bloomington, Illinois, Sunday night amid concern about an engine, SkyWest officials said. Passenger Charlie Fowler said the crew on board...
Columbia Parks & Rec hosts seminar on electric bicycles
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation...
Family, support group hold rally for Charles Erickson's freedom
COLUMBIA - Family members and a support group...
News
Columbia Parks & Rec hosts seminar on electric bicycles
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Parks and Recreation Commission hosted a seminar on electric bicycles Sunday afternoon at the Activity and Recreation Center. The seminar provided attendees with a short...
Mission Jefferson City brings volunteers together to serve community
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds of volunteers from...
Family, support group hold rally for Charles Erickson's freedom
COLUMBIA - Family members and a support group...
Chiefs owner: Tyreek Hill not with team for 'foreseeable future'
(CNN) -- The Kansas City Chiefs owner says...
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
The Avengers assembled the biggest box office...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16 sex offenders living at Columbia's Welcome Inn, which an online map shows could be within 1,000 feet of an at-home day care. Kids Club House is the...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
TARGET 8: Critics question treatment of animals at local shelter
NEW BLOOMFIELD - Complaints, inspections and...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are being evacuated following severe flooding throughout the day. Officials in St. Joseph called on some people to leave certain areas due to high water. The...
Storm brings snow for 80 million Americans nationwide
(CNN) - A quick burst of snow will blanket...
10AM Update: Snow exits midday, travel impacts to continue
COLUMBIA - Winter weather is expected to...
Sports
Chiefs owner: Tyreek Hill not with team for 'foreseeable future'
(CNN) -- The Kansas City Chiefs owner says Tyreek Hill is not with the team for the "foreseeable future," although a final decision about the star wide receiver's status has not been made. Chiefs...
Lock will begin as backup in Denver, but history shows that could change
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Broncos general...
Drew Lock excited to learn from experienced quarterback in Denver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Drew Lock watched his phone...
