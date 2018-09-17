Saturday Sept 15 2018 Weather

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
Handicapped woman says Bird scooters block Columbia sidewalks
Handicapped woman says Bird scooters block Columbia sidewalks
COLUMBIA - Another Columbia resident is voicing her complaints about Bird scooters, and this time, she's talking to city council. The scooters have been in Columbia for a few weeks now. People can...
Missouri Task Force One assists in Florence recovery
Missouri Task Force One assists in Florence recovery
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. - Missouri Task Force...
Jefferson City to adopt budget bringing major upgrades to city parks
Jefferson City to adopt budget bringing major upgrades to city parks
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council is...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Handicapped woman says Bird scooters block Columbia sidewalks
Handicapped woman says Bird scooters block Columbia sidewalks
COLUMBIA - Another Columbia resident is voicing her complaints about Bird scooters, and this time, she's talking to city council. The scooters have been in Columbia for a few weeks now. People can...
Missouri Task Force One assists in Florence recovery
Missouri Task Force One assists in Florence recovery
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. - Missouri Task Force...
Jefferson City to adopt budget bringing major upgrades to city parks
Jefferson City to adopt budget bringing major upgrades to city parks
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council is...
Gasconade man dies after truck overturns
Gasconade man dies after truck overturns
GASCONADE - A 64-year-old man is dead...
The Latest: Another town in SC flooded by Florence
The Latest: Another town in SC flooded by Florence
WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
Target 8 Fact Check: Analyzing Prop A ad claims
COLUMBIA - Proposition A is a hotly contested initiative that is seeing controversial claims on both sides. On August 7, Missouri voters will decide if Missouri will become a "right to work"...
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Patients need patience for mental health services in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Many people in mid-Missouri have to...
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
Target 8 compares Missouri senate fundraising numbers
COLUMBIA - With mid-term elections on the...
Weather
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
Florence now major hurricane, landfall expected for the Carolinas
College Park, MD - Hurricane Florence underwent a rapid intensification Monday morning, strengthening to category 4 intensity with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph. Computer models placed the...
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
Gordon lashes Florida Panhandle as Gulf Coast preps for storm surge
(CNN) -- Tropical Storm Gordon's outer bands...
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
Twenty-five years later, reflecting on the Great Flood of 1993
COLUMBIA - Fifty people died, nine states...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mahomes' record setting day powers Chiefs to win over Steelers
Mahomes' record setting day powers Chiefs to win over Steelers
Pittsburgh - Any concerns about quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the future of the Chiefs were laid to rest on Sunday afternoon. The 23 year old signal caller tossed six touchdown passes on his...
Mizzou soccer wins third straight match
Mizzou soccer wins third straight match
Columbia - Junior forward Sarah Luebbert...
Royals take three of four from division rival Twins
Royals take three of four from division rival Twins
Kansas City - The Kansas City Royals...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
YourView
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
On KOMU 8
SmartChoice
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
SEARCH
Saturday Sept 15 2018 Weather
Share: