Saturday_Evening_Forecast

Man shouting 'You die' kills 33 at Japan anime studio
Man shouting 'You die' kills 33 at Japan anime studio
TOKYO (AP) — A man screaming "You die!" burst into an animation studio in Kyoto, doused it with a flammable liquid and set it on fire Thursday, killing 33 people in an attack that shocked...
MoDOT: the public will stay informed throughout Missouri River Bridge repairs
MoDOT: the public will stay informed throughout Missouri River Bridge repairs
ROCHEPORT - Concerned drivers will have...
Flight declares emergency after smell of smoke, lands in Columbia
Flight declares emergency after smell of smoke, lands in Columbia
COLUMBIA — An American Airlines flight...
News
State auditor gives Parson's office as Lt. Governor a "fair" rating
State auditor gives Parson's office as Lt. Governor a "fair" rating
JEFFERSON CITY - State Auditor Nicole Galloway released her audit of the Lieutenant Governor's office while now-Governor Mike Parson was serving. In a release Thursday, Galloway said the audit...
MU police ask for help identifying three people
MU police ask for help identifying three people
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police...
Man charged in road rage shooting in St. Louis area
Man charged in road rage shooting in St. Louis area
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. (AP) — A...
Trump blasts 4 congresswomen; crowd roars, 'Send her back!'
Trump blasts 4 congresswomen; crowd roars, 'Send her back!'
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Going after four...
Man shouting 'You die' kills 33 at Japan anime studio
Man shouting 'You die' kills 33 at Japan anime studio
TOKYO (AP) — A man screaming "You die!"...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
Excessive Heat Warning to begin Wednesday afternoon; continues through Saturday
COLUMBIA - The first major heat wave of the summer is approaching Missouri and the Midwest. Starting Wednesday and continuing through the weekend, afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle...
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
11 children already killed in hot cars in 2019, 1 in Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - One child, 11 months old, died...
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest...
Sports
Royals beat White Sox again
Royals beat White Sox again
KANSAS CITY - The Royals made it three wins in a row over the White Sox, 7-5. The Royals started the game on the right foot by scoring two runs in the first inning. The Royals were able to keep...
Cardinals take series over Pirates
Cardinals take series over Pirates
ST. LOUIS - The Cardinals took a series win...
Royals place shortstop on injured list
Royals place shortstop on injured list
KANSAS CITY - The Royals placed shortstop...
Share: