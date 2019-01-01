Saturday_Evening_Forecast

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Home
Home
4 charged in connection to double homicide in Moberly
4 charged in connection to double homicide in Moberly
RANDOLPH COUNTY - Randolph County Prosecutor Stephanie Luntsford on Tuesday said she charged four men in connection with this past weekend's double homicide in Moberly. In a news release...
Boone County volunteer EMS responder suspended following Facebook post
Boone County volunteer EMS responder suspended following Facebook post
COLUMBIA - A volunteer EMS responder in Boone...
Stepmother of Moberly double homicide victim: "He's a great kid"
Stepmother of Moberly double homicide victim: "He's a great kid"
MOBERLY - The stepmother of one of the victims...
Additional Links
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
4 charged in connection to double homicide in Moberly
4 charged in connection to double homicide in Moberly
RANDOLPH COUNTY - Randolph County Prosecutor Stephanie Luntsford on Tuesday said she charged four men in connection with this past weekend's double homicide in Moberly. In a news release...
Boone County volunteer EMS responder suspended following Facebook post
Boone County volunteer EMS responder suspended following Facebook post
COLUMBIA - A volunteer EMS responder in Boone...
Local businesses speak as minimum wage increase takes effect in Missouri
Local businesses speak as minimum wage increase takes effect in Missouri
COLUMBIA - As of January 1, 2019, minimum wage...
Stepmother of Moberly double homicide victim: "He's a great kid"
Stepmother of Moberly double homicide victim: "He's a great kid"
MOBERLY - The stepmother of one of the victims...
UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed on U.S. 63
UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed on U.S. 63
COLUMBIA - Columbia police say a pedestrian...
Additional Links
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
TARGET 8: Transportation Development Districts tax stores without regulation
COLUMBIA - While most people are familiar with sales taxes and city taxes, they may not know they are paying additional money to cover roads and infrastructure. It's called a Transportation...
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
Target 8: Missouri phone users wage unceasing battle with telemarketers
HALLSVILLE – Records from the Missouri...
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
TARGET 8: Residents of mobile home park don't know if their water is clean
PETTIS COUNTY - Tom Belsha has lived on...
Weather
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE: Messy Thursday forecast leads to two most-likely scenarios
UPDATE 12/6/18: The system left a dusting on grassy and elevated surfaces for most of mid-Missouri with up to 2" for some north of I-70 where snow fell heaviest. Roads are wet and roads that don't...
Fourth coldest November on record
Fourth coldest November on record
COLUMBIA - 2018 continues to be a year of...
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
LIVE BLOG: How winter weather is affecting mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - As snow moves in, different...
Additional Links
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
LIVE: Missouri battles Oklahoma State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
LIVE: Missouri battles Oklahoma State in AutoZone Liberty Bowl
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Missouri is taking on old Big 12/Big 8 foe Oklahoma State in the 60th AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Tigers are 1-1 in Liberty Bowl games. Missouri lost to Purdue in 1980, but...
Tigers win Braggin' Rights game for first time since 2012
Tigers win Braggin' Rights game for first time since 2012
ST. LOUIS - The Missouri Tigers defeated the...
Hickman girls' wrestling program starts a new era in mid-Missouri
Hickman girls' wrestling program starts a new era in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - This year, Hickman High School...
Additional Links
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Additional Links
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Additional Links
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
Additional Links
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Additional Links
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Smart Shopper
Home
Social Media
Mobile News and Weather
Mobile Website
News
Video
Streaming Newscast
Poverty in Plain Sight
Election Results
Coverage From Callaway
Meet the Team
Text Alerts
Social Media
Show Me Eclipse
Target 8
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Cancellations
StormMode
SunSense
Text Alerts
Streaming Newscast
Meet the Team
Traffic
Sports
Mizzou Xtra
Friday Night Fever
Text Alerts
Meet the Team
Full Court Press
On KOMU 8
Weekly Wellness
NBC Programs
Contacts
Meet the Team
KOMU 8 Cares
KOMU 8 Fan Club
Community Calendar
Daily Pledge
About KOMU 8
Advertising Opportunities
Award Winning Journalism
News Release
Meet the Team
Contests
Smart Shopper
SEARCH
Saturday_Evening_Forecast
Share: