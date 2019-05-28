Saturday_Evening_Forecast

Facebook
National Guard assists with flood relief in Brunswick, Jefferson City
National Guard assists with flood relief in Brunswick, Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri National Guard moved into Brunswick and Jefferson City to assist with the threat of flooding Tuesday. Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced Monday he was deploying...
Planned Parenthood: Women could lose access to state's last abortion clinic
Planned Parenthood: Women could lose access to state's last abortion clinic
ST. LOUIS - Missouri could be the first state...
Preservationists ask for help to restore the capital city after tornado
Preservationists ask for help to restore the capital city after tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - Some people whose mission is...
News
Food and beverage relief help continues in Jefferson City
Food and beverage relief help continues in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The central and northeast Missouri Food Bank's mobile pantry truck was in downtown Jefferson City Tuesday afternoon. The mobile pantry truck that is sponsored by United Way of...
Sen. Blunt looks at Special Olympic's training facility damage
Sen. Blunt looks at Special Olympic's training facility damage
JEFFERSON CITY - Sen. Roy Blunt visited the...
National Guard assists with flood relief in Brunswick, Jefferson City
National Guard assists with flood relief in Brunswick, Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri National Guard...
Hartsburg farmer worried river to crest, Boone County offers support
Hartsburg farmer worried river to crest, Boone County offers support
HARTSBURG - The water level of Hart Creek in...
Declaration of Emergency issued for Cole County/ Jefferson City
Declaration of Emergency issued for Cole County/ Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Commissioner...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending, frequent use of a travel agency and high mileage on a vehicle all came under scrutiny during a review of the Missouri Department of Safety Director’s...
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
Target 8: Numerous sex offenders live near Columbia day care centers
COLUMBIA - Target 8 discovered more than 16...
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of...
Weather
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
Jefferson City levee expected to overflow
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri River could crest over flood stage because of ongoing storms, according to Jefferson City's Department of Public Works. It said the river could reach 32.7 ft. by...
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
Flood risks prompt Gov. Parson to declare state of emergency
JEFFERSON CITY- Gov. Mike Parson declared a...
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
Northwest Missouri flooding hits close to home for MU students
COLUMBIA - Parts of northwest Missouri are...
Sports
St. Louis drops first Stanley Cup Final game
St. Louis drops first Stanley Cup Final game
BOSTON - St. Louis dropped its first Stanley Cup Final game in 49 years, 4-2, to the Boston Bruins, on Monday. The Blues had a strong start with a two-goal lead, however, the Bruins took...
Mizzou misses out on NCAA baseball tournament bid
Mizzou misses out on NCAA baseball tournament bid
COLUMBIA- The Mizzou Tigers won't compete in...
St. Louis Blues chasing first Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues chasing first Stanley Cup
BOSTON - The St. Louis Blues who won four of...
