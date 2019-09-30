Saturday_Evening_Forecast

Facebook
Deputies make arrest after kidnapping in Holts Summit area
Deputies make arrest after kidnapping in Holts Summit area
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies arrested an Owensville man over the weekend after a reported kidnapping in the Holts Summit area. On Saturday, shortly after 11 pm, deputies responded to the 11000 block...
UPDATE: Police confirm armed robbery at Columbia restaurant
UPDATE: Police confirm armed robbery at Columbia restaurant
COLUMBIA - Police confirmed they are...
UPDATE: Police make two arrests in relation to shots fired call Sunday
UPDATE: Police make two arrests in relation to shots fired call Sunday
COLUMBIA - There was a heavy police presence...
Missourians against death penalty prepare for first execution in two and a half years
Missourians against death penalty prepare for first execution in two and a half years
COLUMBIA - Vigils are scheduled around the state prior to the execution of Russell Bucklew on Tuesday, the first execution in the state in over two and a half years. Two of these vigils will be in...
Chris Gervino to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Chris Gervino to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8 Sports' very own Chris...
Deputies make arrest after kidnapping in Holts Summit area
Deputies make arrest after kidnapping in Holts Summit area
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies arrested an...
Construction industry looks to younger generation in workforce shortages
Construction industry looks to younger generation in workforce shortages
COLUMBIA - The Associated General Contractors...
Columbia woman under investigation for beating children
Columbia woman under investigation for beating children
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a woman...
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
TARGET 8: Number of accessible parking violations vary across mid-Missouri
MID-MISSOURI - Finding the perfect parking spot can be a hassle, but it can be even more difficult if you need to use an accessible parking space. A 2018 report from the Accessible Parking...
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
TARGET 8: Flood victims question assessors' qualifications
BRUNSWICK - After receiving damage assessment...
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
TARGET 8: Director's office at state agency scrutinized for spending concerns
JEFFERSON CITY – Travel spending...
Weather
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
A conversation with the Missouri State Climatologist about climate trends
COLUMBIA - During the first week of Show Me Climate we've discussed many of the basics of our changing climate. We started with the difference between weather and climate , moved on to why the...
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
Climate change is also affecting weather trends
COLUMBIA — In an earlier story we...
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
The effects of our rapidly changing climate are worldwide, hitting the Arctic the hardest
Global warming has often been used...
Sports
Chris Gervino to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Chris Gervino to be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA- KOMU 8 Sports' very own Chris Gervino has been picked as an honoree for the 25th anniversary of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Gervino is among the 18 people and groups who will be...
Royals walk-off to defeat Twins in Ned Yost's final game
Royals walk-off to defeat Twins in Ned Yost's final game
KANSAS CITY - The Royals gave Ned Yost a...
Cardinals clinch NL Central in blowout win over Cubs
Cardinals clinch NL Central in blowout win over Cubs
ST. LOUIS - It took all 162 games, but the...
Saturday_Evening_Forecast
