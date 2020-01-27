Saturday_Evening_Forecast

Facebook
UPDATE: Victim transported to hospital dies after Jefferson City house fire
UPDATE: Victim transported to hospital dies after Jefferson City house fire
JEFFERSON CITY - Fire crews were dispatched to a residential structure fire in the 1000 Block of Laurel Drive on Sunday. Crews responded to the call at 6:12 p.m and saw heavy fire from the front...
Local sports fans react to Kobe Bryant's death
Local sports fans react to Kobe Bryant's death
COLUMBIA - Kobe Bryant’s death shocked...
Fulton man sentenced to 17 years for sexually abusing minor
Fulton man sentenced to 17 years for sexually abusing minor
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A judge sentenced a Fulton...
News
Columbia Police investigate an armed robbery at Domino's Pizza on I-70
Columbia Police investigate an armed robbery at Domino's Pizza on I-70
COLUMBIA - Police officers were dispatched to...
UPDATE: Police investigating shots fired from car on Business Loop 70
UPDATE: Police investigating shots fired from car on Business Loop 70
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating a shooting...
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
TARGET 8: Investigation finds forgotten $3 million as water bills rise
COLUMBIA - In January 2019, the Columbia City Council decided rate payers would collectively pay around $1 million more in water rates. At the same time, an account with almost three times more...
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
Target 8: Columbia Police substations cause confusion in high crime area
COLUMBIA - Faith Mejia's children know to drop...
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
TARGET 8: Documents shows poor medical treatment endangered some inmates
MOBERLY - Medical documents show former inmate...
Weather
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with snow accumulation of 4-7" in central Missouri since Thursday afternoon. ...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
STORM MODE UPDATE: Freezing Rain to Transition to Rain as Temps Warm Above Freezing
MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and...
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
STORM MODE UPDATE: Roller coaster storm system exits leaving icy roads behind
**This is an outdated post from a storm system...
Sports
Justin Smith inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
Justin Smith inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame
SPRINGFIELD - Former Jefferson City High School, University of Missouri and NFL star defensive end Justin Smith has been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in Springfield. Smith played...
Porter Jr. barely falls short of double-double in Denver win
Porter Jr. barely falls short of double-double in Denver win
DENVER - Michael Porter Jr. finished one...
Blues enter second half on fire and in first place
Blues enter second half on fire and in first place
ST. LOUIS - The defending Stanley Cup Champion...
Saturday_Evening_Forecast
